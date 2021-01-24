Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.10 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.88 ($3.39).

O2D opened at €2.30 ($2.70) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 12 month low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of €2.32 and a 200 day moving average of €2.33.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

