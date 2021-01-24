Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L)’s (STB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research note on Thursday.

STB stock opened at GBX 928 ($12.12) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 903.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 744.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.92 million and a P/E ratio of 8.52. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640 ($21.43).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

