WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,725 ($22.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,573.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,218.56. WH Smith PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,564 ($33.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47.

In other news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.00), for a total value of £9,660.61 ($12,621.65).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

