Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on the stock.

LON:ROR opened at GBX 338.40 ($4.42) on Thursday. Rotork plc has a 1 year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 360 ($4.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 321.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.92.

Rotork plc (ROR.L) Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

