Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on the stock.
LON:ROR opened at GBX 338.40 ($4.42) on Thursday. Rotork plc has a 1 year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 360 ($4.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 321.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.92.
Rotork plc (ROR.L) Company Profile
