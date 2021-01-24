Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMB. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,931.18 ($25.23).

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,649.50 ($21.55) on Thursday. Imperial Brands PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,977.87 ($25.84). The firm has a market cap of £15.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,572.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,400.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.01 ($0.63) per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s previous dividend of $48.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, February 20th. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.44%.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 10,083 shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, with a total value of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16). Also, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, with a total value of £227,550 ($297,295.53).

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

