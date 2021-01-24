Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMB. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,931.18 ($25.23).

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,649.50 ($21.55) on Thursday. Imperial Brands PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,977.87 ($25.84). The firm has a market cap of £15.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,572.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,400.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.01 ($0.63) per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s previous dividend of $48.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, February 20th. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.44%.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 10,083 shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, with a total value of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16). Also, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, with a total value of £227,550 ($297,295.53).

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Analyst Recommendations for Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.