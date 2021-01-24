NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 93.83 ($1.23).

Get NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) alerts:

Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 82.60 ($1.08) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £253.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. NewRiver REIT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 195.40 ($2.55). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.09.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.