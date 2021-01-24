The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Get The Buckle alerts:

Shares of BKE stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The Buckle has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Buckle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 56.07%.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,643.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,847. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Buckle by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Buckle by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Buckle (BKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.