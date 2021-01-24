$222.05 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report $222.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.25 million to $224.90 million. Globant posted sales of $184.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $803.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $801.75 million to $806.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $983.38 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.20.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $207.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $230.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.38 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Globant by 1,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

