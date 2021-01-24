Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY) and PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Financial Survey

Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY) and PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Affinity Energy and Health has a beta of 135.11, indicating that its stock price is 13,411% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRA Health Sciences has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Affinity Energy and Health and PRA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Energy and Health 0 0 0 0 N/A PRA Health Sciences 1 5 5 0 2.36

PRA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $110.20, indicating a potential downside of 16.68%. Given PRA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PRA Health Sciences is more favorable than Affinity Energy and Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Energy and Health and PRA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Energy and Health N/A N/A N/A PRA Health Sciences 7.09% 22.21% 7.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affinity Energy and Health and PRA Health Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Energy and Health $2.05 million N/A -$6.08 million N/A N/A PRA Health Sciences $3.07 billion 2.77 $243.02 million $4.80 27.55

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Energy and Health.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats Affinity Energy and Health on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affinity Energy and Health Company Profile

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets. The company offers FeedMe Algae, an algae-based aqua feed; and algae-based biofuels. Affinity Energy and Health Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, as well as bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include market intelligence services, such as targeting and compensation, and pharmaceutical audit suite services; consulting and services comprising brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services that clients to access and analyze Symphony Health and integrated third-party data. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, immunology, central nervous system, inflammation, respiratory, cardiometabolic, and infectious diseases. The company has a partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to launch a clinical trial for developing treatments for children with relapsed acute leukemia. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

