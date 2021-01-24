Head-To-Head Analysis: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) & Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Expedia Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Expedia Group and Virgin Galactic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 1 17 12 0 2.37 Virgin Galactic 0 2 7 0 2.78

Expedia Group currently has a consensus price target of $123.07, indicating a potential downside of 9.85%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus price target of $25.75, indicating a potential downside of 24.88%. Given Expedia Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than Virgin Galactic.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia Group and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group -30.64% -21.33% -3.99% Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expedia Group and Virgin Galactic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $12.07 billion 1.60 $565.00 million $4.91 27.80 Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 2,125.20 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -31.45

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expedia Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Expedia Group has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Expedia Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Virgin Galactic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services. The company's brand portfolio also comprise Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel Websites; ebookers, a full-service travel brand; Hotwire, an online travel Website; Expedia Group Media Solutions that provides media partnerships and digital marketing solutions; trivago, an online hotel metasearch platform; and Expedia Local Expert, a provider of online and in-market concierge services, activities, experiences, and ground transportation. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; Expedia CruiseShipCenters, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises and vacations; and SilverRail, a provider of a rail retail and distribution platform connecting rail carriers and suppliers to online and offline travel distributors. Further, the company provides online travel services through its Wotif.com, lastminute.com.au, travel.com.au, Wotif.co.nz, and lastminute.co.nz brands; loyalty programs; and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.