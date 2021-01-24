PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $711.66 Million

Brokerages predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will announce $711.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $699.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $723.77 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.64 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PAE in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the quarter. PAE makes up approximately 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAE opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $860.57 million, a P/E ratio of 133.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

PAE

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

