Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Up 17.4%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s share price shot up 17.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28. 2,398,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,610,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.