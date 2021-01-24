Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Shares Up 23.9%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s share price shot up 23.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.28. 3,457,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 882% from the average session volume of 352,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:YVR)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

