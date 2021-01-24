South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.65

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 22003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lowered shares of South32 from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. South32 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get South32 alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.