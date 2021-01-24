MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.70

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 1105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.92%.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

