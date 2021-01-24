East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.35

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 218970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$64.53 million and a PE ratio of -87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Jingbin Wang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,184,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,816.36. Insiders sold a total of 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $43,308 in the last 90 days.

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

