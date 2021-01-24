PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.62

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 6072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 205.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 21.5% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

