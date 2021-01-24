Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PENN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.55.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ PENN opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.64. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,841,323. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17,637.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 133,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 44,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.