Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on PENN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.55.
NASDAQ PENN opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.64. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.79.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,841,323. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17,637.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 133,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 44,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
