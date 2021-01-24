Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

REYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,362. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 606.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 79,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $960,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 146.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

