GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.4959 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 64.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

