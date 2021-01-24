Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $136.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.69.

Shares of PII stock opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.02. Polaris has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $121.35. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

