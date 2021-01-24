Morgan Stanley Downgrades Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

XHR stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,301.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 633,844 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $9,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 74,212 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

