Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSO. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays cut Pearson from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Pearson from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pearson has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Pearson in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 18.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

