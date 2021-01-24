Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,510

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,978 ($25.84).

LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,362 ($30.86) on Thursday. Diploma PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 2,442 ($31.90). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,150.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,069.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s previous dividend of $20.50. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.24%.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson acquired 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, for a total transaction of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

About Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

