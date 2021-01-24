Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L)’s (ARW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) stock opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £366.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.16.
Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) Company Profile
