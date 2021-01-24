Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L)’s (ARW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) stock opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £366.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.16.

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) Company Profile

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

