Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.96.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 416,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 65,836 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.