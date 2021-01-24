Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CLG stock opened at GBX 570 ($7.45) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 578.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 464.63. Clipper Logistics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 661 ($8.64). The company has a market cap of £579.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) news, insider Steve Parkin sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total transaction of £62,150,000 ($81,199,372.88).

About Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

