Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,210 ($28.87) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,928.18 ($25.19).

Get BHP Group (BHP.L) alerts:

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,113 ($27.61) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,029.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,775.17. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,235.50 ($29.21). The firm has a market cap of £44.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group (BHP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group (BHP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.