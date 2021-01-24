Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,813.85 ($36.76).

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 3,832 ($50.07) on Thursday. Ashtead Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,898 ($50.93). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,474.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,988.61. The company has a market capitalization of £17.22 billion and a PE ratio of 27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

About Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

