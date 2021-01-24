FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Fastenal Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,442,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,087,000 after purchasing an additional 117,440 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 476,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

