The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $8.35 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the investment management company will earn $8.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2022 earnings at $30.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.68.

Shares of GS opened at $289.39 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after buying an additional 182,302 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

