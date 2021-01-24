Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) versus ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Critical Analysis

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT -68.21% 10.28% 1.37% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 20.82% 5.02% 2.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $439.57 million 1.67 -$249.90 million $2.27 4.98 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $229.23 million 6.33 $52.50 million $1.76 12.63

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 1 3 0 0 1.75 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus target price of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.42%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Volatility and Risk

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

