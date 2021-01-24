Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S.’s (THBIY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS THBIY opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.51.

About Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S.

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

