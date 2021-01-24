Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Salzgitter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

SZGPY opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

