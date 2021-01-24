Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of SULZF stock opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. Sulzer has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $108.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.69.

About Sulzer

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

