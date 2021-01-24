Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of SULZF stock opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. Sulzer has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $108.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.69.
About Sulzer
