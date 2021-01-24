Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Cut to “Reduce” at Oddo Bhf

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schindler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $274.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.41. Schindler has a 12 month low of $201.35 and a 12 month high of $280.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

