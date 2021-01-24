adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €280.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) received a €280.00 ($329.41) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €268.72 ($316.14).

FRA:ADS opened at €278.00 ($327.06) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €289.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €270.75. adidas AG has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

