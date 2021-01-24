Independent Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) a €20.00 Price Target

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) received a €20.00 ($23.53) target price from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

ARL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.03 ($24.74).

ETR:ARL opened at €20.30 ($23.88) on Friday. Aareal Bank AG has a 1-year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €31.29 ($36.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 30.92.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

