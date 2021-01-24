Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) a €49.00 Price Target

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) has been given a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVD. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

Shares of ETR EVD opened at €50.00 ($58.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a twelve month high of €61.55 ($72.41). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -3,846.15.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

