Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.05

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 17081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ranpak by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ranpak by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

