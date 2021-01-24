iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) Trading Up 16.7%

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO)’s share price was up 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 3,648,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 1,361,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.53 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Get iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) alerts:

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.