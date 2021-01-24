Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) (CVE:BVA) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) (CVE:BVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 276,150 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.67 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) Company Profile (CVE:BVA)

Bravada Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds 10 exploration and development properties with 801 claims covering an area of approximately 6,150 hectares.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.