Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB) Shares Gap Down to $0.78

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.71. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 19,220 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.67.

About Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

