U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $7.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 28,602 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on USX shares. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $401.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.19 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 11,984 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at $923,193.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Rickel purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at $402,051. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $1,685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

