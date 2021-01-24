U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $7.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 28,602 shares.
Several research analysts have commented on USX shares. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $401.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.19 and a beta of 2.01.
In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 11,984 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at $923,193.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Rickel purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at $402,051. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $1,685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:USX)
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
