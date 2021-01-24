Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Gap Down to $1.71

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.57. Inuvo shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 437,693 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INUV. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the third quarter worth $1,696,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inuvo during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Inuvo by 357.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

