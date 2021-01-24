The Procter & Gamble Company Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.61 Per Share (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $5.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.65. The firm has a market cap of $322.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after buying an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after buying an additional 713,957 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

