Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Decreased by Analyst

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

Shares of BECN opened at $42.60 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,114,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

