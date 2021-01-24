JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,150

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 892 ($11.65).

LON JD opened at GBX 829 ($10.83) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. The firm has a market cap of £8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 42.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 822.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 761.27. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 52 week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 923.20 ($12.06).

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total value of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

