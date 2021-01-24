Morgan Stanley Boosts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $119.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of ALLE opened at $113.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. Allegion’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

