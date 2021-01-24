Terex (NYSE:TEX) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.31.

Shares of TEX opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -646.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock worth $683,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 272.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 84,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

